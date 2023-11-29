Atal Dulloo appointed as new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu, Nov 29: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday has approved the appointment of Atal Dulloo, an IAS officer of 1988 batch, as J&K's new chief secretary.



As per the order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, “Consequent upon superannuation of Sh. Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT:1988) on 30.11.2023 and on repatriation from Central Deputation, Sh Atal Dulloo, IAS (AGMUT: 1988) is hereby appointed as Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir w.e.f.01.12.2023 or from date of assumption of charge, whichever is later and until further orders.”



Dulloo, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Union Territories or Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre, is currently working as secretary, Department of Border Management under the home ministry.



Jammu and Kashmir's chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta is due to superannuate this month-end after completion of 60 years of age.