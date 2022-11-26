At minus 1.4°C, Srinagar records season’s coldest night

SRINAGAR, Nov 25: Cold conditions prevailed in and as Srinagar, the summer capital of
J&K, recorded the season&#39;s coldest night on Friday.
Quoting a MeT department official, that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 0.8°C on
the previous night. The temperature was 1.5°C below normal during this time of the year for the capital
city so far, he said.
Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.2°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night. The temperature
was 2.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 3.6°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night and it was
1.2°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort.
Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C
below normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.0°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night. It was 2.1°C above normal
for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.4°C, the same as on the previous night, the official
said. It was 1.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 9.8°C against 9.1°C on the previous night. It was 1.7°C below normal for J&K’s
winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 5.0°C (2.6°C above normal), Batote 5.6°C (0.8°C above
normal), Katra 9.8°C (0.1°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 3.4°C (1.3°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Kargil recorded a low of minus 11.3°C, minus 8.8°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s
second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 12.7°C, the official said.
The MeT department has forecast mainly dry for next 24 in J&K and said that no large change
was expected till the end of this month.

