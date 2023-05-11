Asia Cup row: Pakistan threaten to pull out of Asian Cricket Council

Agencies

In a desperate bid to host some matches of the Asia Cup in Pakistan, the PCB is now trying to convince the Asian Cricket Council to allocate just four first round games in Pakistan or else they would have no option but to pull-out of continental body.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi's ‘Hybrid Model' of Pakistan playing their home games apart from India's matches, in their own country, has been rejected by other member nations.

PCB, in turn, has rejected the idea of hosting Asia Cup games in Sri Lanka.

“Yes, Najam Sethi as part of the plan B of the hybrid model proposed by us for the Asia Cup has informed the ACC this week in Dubai that PCB would be satisfied hosting four games at home,” a reliable source close to the cricket board said.

He said, Sethi had also conveyed to the ACC in Dubai that if even this plan B of the PCB was rejected by ACC members then Pakistan would not play in the Asia Cup and also withdraw from the Asian Cricket Council.