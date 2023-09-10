ASIA CUP: Rain pushes Ind vs Pak match to reserve day

Agencies

Ground staff on the pitch while the rain lashes down at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday

Intermittent rain forced the marquee Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan to a reserve day in Colombo on Sunday.

India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed the Premadasa Stadium in the Sri Lankan capital. Play will resume at 3 pm local time (also IST) on Monday.

The activation of reserve day also means that in less than 24 hours of completion of the Pakistan game, India will meet Sri Lanka in their next Super Four encounter on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill batted with effortless ease as he struck a quick half-century before being taken out by Shaheen Afridi for 58

Before the two spells of rain interrupted play, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were batting on 8 and 17 respectively after openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries. Gill hit his 2nd half century in a row. He had struck a half-century against Nepal in the previous group game.

India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan was called off due to rain.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.

Asian Cricket Council's decision to keep a reserve day only for Sunday's game and the final also triggered a controversy.