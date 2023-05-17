Ashok Leyland opens new dealerships at Leh & Kargil

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, inaugurated its first touchpoints in Union territory of Ladakh with M/s Feroz Engineering Works. Located at the highest altitude in India (approx. 11,562 ft), the dealership in Leh is spread across 14,000 sq. ft. situated at Agling Road, Opposite Truck Union. The second dealership is located in Kargil at Thurba Thang, spread across more than 13,000 sq ft. Both the 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) facilities are strategically located to cover all the regions of UT.

Both the dealerships have a sophisticated infrastructure and are equipped with advanced equipment and tools to ensure superior customer service. The state-of-the-art facilities will address the sales and after-sales requirements of customers and provide seamless service even in the difficult terrains of the Union Territory.

On occasion of the inauguration, Sanjeev Kumar, President – MHCV, Ashok Leyland Ltd., said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in Ladakh with the inauguration of our first ever dealerships in the cities of Leh and Kargil. With special focus on tourism and all climate road connectivity, some of the largest infrastructure projects are now being undertaken in Ladakh. We want to be a catalyst in this growth and support the region and will ensure the same with our best-in-class products and on-time aftermarket service.” Feroz Ahmed, Proprietor, M/s Feroz Engineering Works said, “We are excited to partner with a brand like Ashok Leyland and cater to the growing needs of the consumers in Ladakh.