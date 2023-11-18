ARTO blacklists 40 vehicles, suspends 7 licences for violations

Srinagar, Nov 17: The Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) of Baramulla Muazzam Ali on Friday blacklisted at least 40 vehicles and suspended 7 driving licenses in the Sopore area of this north Kashmir district. Fifteen violators were also issued show-cause notices.

An official from the Transport Department informed that an enforcement drive led by ARTO Muazzam Ali was conducted in Sopore, where at least 40 vehicles were blacklisted for having expired documents.

During the drive, 7 driving licenses were suspended, and 15 others were served show-cause notices for violating transport rules and regulations.

“People have been resorting to traffic violations, which are unacceptable. These drives should serve as an eye-opener to refrain from violations,” the official said.

The ARTO Baramulla counselled the violators, warned them of strict action, and urged them to follow the rules and regulations set by the Motor Vehicle Act.

“We will be tough against traffic violators; there's no space for violations. People must know their duties, and traffic norms and road safety must be observed in letter and spirit,” he said.