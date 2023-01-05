Artists representing UT in NYF serve as ambassadors: Sarmad Hafeez

Flags off 80-member contingent for Youth Festival

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 5: The youth artists drawn from different areas of the Union Territory, representing various districts serve as the

ambassadors of the UT at the National scene. The young artists are the messengers of peace, harmony and prosperity.

This was stated by Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary to Government Department of Youth Services and Sports while flagging off

80-member contingent to represent the UT in the prestigious National Youth Festival (NYF), being held at Hugli in Karnataka

from January 12 to January 16, 2023.

Mr Sarmad Hafeez was the chief guest in an impressive, colourful and well-attended flag off function, who was accompanied

by Director Youth Services and Sports J&K, Subash Chander Chibber; Joint Director Youth Services and Sports (J), Suram

Chand Sharma: Joint Director Youth Services and Sports (K), Bashir Ahmed and a galaxy of District Youth Services and Sports

Officers (DYSSOs).

While lavishing praise on the organisers for organising 5-day long programme in a most befitting manner, Mr Sarmad said

that the Youth Festivals serve as a launching pad to inculcate spirit and build camaraderie, friendship, brotherhood and

togetherness among the participants.

He said that government was committed to promote youth activities and sports in the Union Territory.

Earlier, Director Youth Services and Sports, Subash Chander Chibber presented welcome address and extended thanks to

the chief guest for gracing the occasion despite his busy schedule.

Earlier, young and experienced artists drawn from various districts of twin divisions exhibited the cultural diversity of the

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and also portrayed picture of unity in diversity through their performances.

In multiple cultural events, the artists hailing from different Districts of J&K exhibited the cultural diversity of the UT

disseminating the message of the culture of their respective areas.

The programme is being carried out under the aegis of the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K.

The event is being adjudicated by a panel of experts comprising of Bishan Das, former Cultural Officer, Academy of Art,

Culture and Languages; Antu Kotwal, Folk Singer and Ravi Sharma, Choreographer.

The National Youth Festival in India is being celebrated every year to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of

Swami Vivekananda from 12th to 16th of January with the aim to promote the concept of National Integration, spirit

of communal harmony and brotherhood among the youth. The youth from different states of India showcase their

cultural prowess on a common platform.

A total of 524 youth artists drawn from various districts of the Union Territory took part in the Inter-District Festival, out of

which 80-member contingent has been selected for NYF including officials.

The selected teams for competitive events include folk song of the artists from Bandipora district, folk dance from Doda and

Srinagar districts, while in non-competitive events, there is one act play from Budgam district and Bharatnatyam and Elocation

from Doda and Kishtwar districts respectively.