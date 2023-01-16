Artists mesmerise audience in Kashir Kalakaar Season-6

JAMMU, Jan 15: Preserving art, culture and language, the artists of Kashir Kalakaar Season-6 mesmerised audience with their stunning performances at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, here today.

The grand finale of this musical gala was organised by the University of Jammu and Athrot Cultural Foundation and was supported by People’s Hut Foundation and Nirbhay Bharat Foundation.

Akshay Labroo, Director Information J&K and Special Secretary Lieutenant Governor was the chief guest on the occasion, while Monika Kohli Ganju, Additional Advocate General was the special guest. Dr Usha Kher, Dy SP and Rashim Deepika, Financial Advisor Science & Technology, J&K were the guests of honour.

Prominent among other dignitaries present on the occasion were Dr Vinay Thusoo, Media Head, University of Jammu, Pradeep Dutta, Prof BL Zutshi, Prof Virender Rawal, Rajesh Dhar, SK Bhat, Kirti Dhar, Sandhya Dhar, Veeshaka Bhan, Vimarsh Kaw and Vimarsh Jyotshi.

While speaking on the occasion, Akshay Labroo said that the social activists like Kanwal Peshin and likes serve as beacon lights to guide and goad young artists, culturists in preserving rich Kashmiri culture.

Quoting the example of legendary Bhajan Sopori, he said that all the participating artists possess all that is required to blossom at the higher levels like iconic Sopori.The welcome address was given by Dr Rohit Koul and Sarswati Vandana by Jiger Institute.

Meanwhile, in Mini Junior (Singing) Vanshika Kaw and Naisha Bhat were adjudged joint first.

In Junior (singing), Shruti Raina was declared 1st, Nimrit Raina was adjudged second, Suhani Jyotshi and Suhas Koul got third prize.

In senior (singing), Pranav Pandita, Meeru Daman Raina and Gandharv Kaloo were adjudged as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.

In Open (Dance) category, Vihaan Tickoo was declared 1st, Himanshi Pandita got the 2nd prize and Nitya Bhat claimed the third.

The chief guest and other dignitaries honoured the winners and runners-up artists in various categories.

Apart from trophies and certificates, the winners were honoured with cash award by the chief guest.

A cash award of Rs 3000, 2000 and 1000 was presented to 1st, 2nd and 3rd position holders respectively.

Dr Anil Dhar, Neuro Surgeon was also honoured by the organisers on the occasion.

The sponsors included Jigas Jonaraja Institute of Genocide and Atrocities Studies, Centre for Skills and Research, Custom and Excise National Newspaper, Epilogue News Network, Koshur Raag, Challenger Helping Group Jagti.

The guest performances were presented by Dance Academy 5.7, Jigisha Thusoo, Henzey Group led by Chandra Dhar, Jiger Institute led by Veeshaka Bhan and special performance by Vishal Pandita.

The event was adjudicated by a panel of experts including Karuna Majotra, PhD Scholar in Music from Lovely Professional University; Vishal Pandita, MA, MPhil from Delhi University.

The event was held under the overall supervision of Athrot team headed by Abhimanyu Peshin, Nimble Koul and Ayush Bhat.

Dr Rohit Koul presented vote of thanks, while the proceedings of the programme were conducted by famous anchor Kusum Ticku.