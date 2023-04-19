Article 370 was root cause of disparity in J&K; Youth being empowered to lead: LG Sinha

Jammu Tawi, Apr 19: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that Article 370 was the root-cause of disparity while the terror-eco system and terrorism was strong to the extent that it claimed 45000 lives and left lakhs displaced.

Addressing the Y-20 Consultation meet at Jammu University, LG Sinha said that India had been bearing the terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. “Article 370 has been the root-cause of disparity between the regions in J&K. Terrorism claimed 45000 lives and left lakhs of families displaced,” he said. LG Sinha said that after August 5, 2019, a new J&K is emerging where youth are taking the front role.

He said narco-terrorism is still a challenge where youth and society are being targeted. “Efforts are to fight narco-terrorism effectively,” LG Sinha said.

He said that the youth are the biggest stakeholders in new J&K. “Every day, 580 youth become entrepreneurs and leading a change,” LG Sinha said.

He said that he sees youth shaping a new world for the good of citizens. “Individual as well as society's aspiration can be fulfilled only in conditions of peace and young generation is eager to create a peaceful & prosperous present & future for the entire humanity,” he said.

The LG said that it was the responsibility of the youth to use their collective strength for development and upliftment of humanity.

He said: “Today, Jammu Kashmir is emerging as a noticeable narrative on bringing civility to the land that was once scarred and wounded by terrorism. The biggest stakeholders of this new and aspiring Jammu Kashmir are the youth.” The LG said that people, especially youth, are fearlessly pursuing their dreams. Now, economic development, an important stimulus to aspirational society, and basic fundamental rights like education, healthcare, employment, and the pursuit of happiness are no longer hostage to violence. Youth power is the strength of Jammu Kashmir and they have dedicated themselves to rejuvenate the society and to drive inclusive development, the Lt Governor said.