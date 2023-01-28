Article 370 more inheritance of Congress than ours: Omar Abdullah

Jahangeer Ganaie

Banihal, Jan 27: Former Chief Minister of J&K and vice president Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday said that he has not joined Bharat Jodo Yatra for any individual benefit but he joined this Yatra as Rahul wants to unite the country.

While talking to reporters in Banihal on the side-lines of the BJY, Omar said that the condition through which the country is going, in such a situation people’s movement has a “very much importance.”

“Like rest of the country where people were seen enthusiastic in welcoming this Yatra, people of Kashmir are also ready to welcome and join this Yatra,” he said adding, “I don’t believe this Yatra is for a personal image of Rahul Gandhi as I know him, he only led this Yatra as he really wants to unite the country.”

“Despite being such a big country with a huge share of Muslim population, there isn’t a single Muslim MP from the ruling party in both houses. This is probably the first time after independence that in the Indian government there isn’t a single Muslim MP of the ruling party,” Omar said, adding that “this is enough to understand the condition of minorities in the country.”

While replying to a query that Rahul Gandhi spoke about statehood of J&K and not about article 370, Omar said: “This is the party’s internal issue but I still believe that article 370 has more inheritance of Congress than ours. What role Congress will play, I really don’t want to say anything about that at this juncture.