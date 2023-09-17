Arrangements Finalised For IAF’s Maiden Air Show In Jammu Next Week

Jammu, Sep 17: All necessary arrangements, including a tight security cover, have been finalised for the first-of-its-kind air show by the Indian Air Force here on September 21 and 22, officials said on Sunday.

According to a defence spokesperson, the air show at Air Force Station in Jammu will have the world-renowned IAF Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT), the Akashganga Daredevil Skydiving team, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Mi-17 helicopters and the IAF band.

Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft is also expected to showcase low-level aerobatics and manoeuvring during the grand and spectacular event, which is being jointly organised by the IAF and civil administration to mark the 76 years of accession of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union and the diamond jubilee of the Air Force Station Jammu, the spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will be the chief guest at the event, the official said, adding LED screens would be installed with live footage for the audience.





Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on Saturday, reviewed the arrangements, including security, parking facilities, and seating arrangements, among others for the smooth conduct of the air show, officials said.

The Traffic Department was instructed to formulate a comprehensive traffic management plan and identify suitable parking areas, the official said.

The department will issue an advisory to avoid inconvenience to commuters, he added.

The Tourism Department has been mandated to carry out extensive publicity of the event as well as printing invitation cards and making seating arrangements, officials said.

However, they clarified that only invitees with passes would have access to the venue, while the general public and audience members could enjoy the air show from designated viewing locations.

The spokesperson said the marquee event will showcase the scintillating and speculator display of precision flying and performance by nine aircraft teams, flying Hawk Mk-132 and Mi-17 medium-lift helicopters showcasing the slithering and small team insertion and extraction techniques, free fall para jumpers and precision drill movements by AWDT.





The display will showcase the operational capability of the IAF with an aim to motivate youth to join the elite service, he said.

The spokesperson said the event will also aim to sensitise the general public to the hazards of aviation and how they can assist in aviation safety. (Agencies)