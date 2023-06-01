Arogya Peeth launches first book & course prospectus to formalize ‘Wellness Neurotherapy’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Arogya Peeth has launched the first book and course prospectus to formalize “Wellness Neurotherapy”. This was stated in a press statement issued by the organisation, here. The press release also stated that Nitin Gadkari has praised the Arogya Peeth for its worldwide wellness neurotherapy expansion.

By bringing this ancient and traditional Indian therapy from informal to formal education, this event was an opportunity to celebrate, honour, and expand “Wellness Neurotherapy”.

The initiative was taken up by Acharya Ram Gopal Dixit, Founder, Aarogya Peeth, with the publication of the book entitled “Wellness Neurotherapy” and a course prospectus being released. This historic occasion of releasing the first book and prospectus on “Wellness Neurotherapy” was organized in revered presence of respected Bhaiya Ji Joshi, All India Executive Member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and respected Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni, founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and Shri Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and National Highways who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

While encouraging the students Shri Nitin Gadkari applauded Arogya Peeth for its commitment to preserving and reviving traditional health practices. He encouraged the students to seize the chance to improve the health and thus the lives of people in India through “Wellness Neurotherapy”. He congratulated Arogya Peeth, and appreciated its efforts towards preserving and promoting ancient wellness therapies. In conjunction with the release of the book and prospectus, Aacharya Ram Gopal Dixit, Founder, Arogya Peeth also announced that it would run a public awareness campaign on wellness neurotherapy. Besides “Wellness Neurotherapy” offered by the Wellness Institute of Management and Medical Sciences, managed by Arogya Peeth, other courses offered by the institute include Yoga and Naturopathy, Ayurvedic Pharmacy and Management, among others. Training enables students to participate in public welfare as well as find employment and self-employment opportunities.