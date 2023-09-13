Army’s Mountaineering Expedition to scale tallest Harmukh Peak in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sept 12: A 15 member mountaineering expedition of the Indian Army left from Kupwara on Tuesday for an extraordinary journey to scale the Kashmir Valley's one of the tallest Mount Harmukh peak.

In a ceremony filled with patriotic fervor, the historic expedition of Indian Army's 14 DOGRA was flag off on September 12 at Machhal by GOC, 28 Inf Div where the team of 15 elite mountaineers gathered to embark on this monumental journey.

The Army's expedition team started their journey on September 12 to 18 to commemorate its platinum jubilee, an army statement said.

The expedition aptly named “Op Jwala ”, the deity of Dogras, aims to commemorate the platinum jubilee by conquering the formidable heights of Mount Harmukh standing tall at an altitude of 5142 meters (16870 feet) above sea level.

The expedition consists of a handpicked team of seasoned mountaineers of the Indian Army who have undergone rigorous training to take on the arduous challenge that lies ahead.

The journey to the summit of Mount Harmukh is treacherous and filled with peril, much like the challenges the Indian Army faces daily.

The expedition will traverse through icefalls, crevasses and unpredictable weather conditions making it an extraordinary testament to the courage and determination of the team.

This incredible journey showcases the exceptional toughness, discipline and determination that are the hallmark of the Indian Army, the statement added.