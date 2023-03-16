Army personnel dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

Poonch, Mar 15: An Army personnel deployed at Saujiyan near Line of Control in Mandi Tehsil of Poonch district died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

The deceased Army personnel have been identified as Naik Sunil Kumar from Pani Pat.

Police told that the Army personal was deployed on duty near Line of Control in Saujiyan area of Poonch Mandi tehsil where he suffered cardiac arrest and died.

The medico-legal formalities were conducted in civil hospital of the area following which the body was handed over to Army unit while police said to have started investigation and legal proceedings into the matter.