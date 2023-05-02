Army organises Cricket Tournament in Far Flung Village of Ramban

NL Corresspondent

Ramban. May 2: The Indian Army, true to its commitment to promote sports and cultural activities, held a thrilling and engaging cricket tournament in the far flung village of Ramban (J&K). The league tournament featured eight teams from different villages of Buzla region and played in a knockout format, with the championship final match played between Rising Star Ahma and Kaona Royals. Rising Star Ahma team emerged as winners of the tournament and awarded with Medals, Winning Trophy and cash prize of ₹10,000. The runner up team was also awarded with silver medals, Runner ups trophy and cash prize of ₹5,000. The tournament aims to bring people from all walks of life in the region together in the celebration of one of the most popular sport in India.

The Indian Army has always believed in promoting sports as a means of fostering camaraderie and promoting goodwill among people. Organizing this cricket tournament reinforces the Indian Army commitment to the promotion of cultural and sporting activities among the people of J&K. The tournament was highly appreciated by the Awaam and the Sarpanches of the villages requested the Indian Army to organize more such tournaments in the region that helps in guiding the youth away from getting engaged in Terrorism or Drugs related activities.