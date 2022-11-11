Army launches single-window facility

The Indian Army has launched a single-window facility for welfare and grievance redressal of ‘veer naris’, the Defence Ministry said today.

The widow of a member of the armed forces, who has laid down his life for the nation, whether in war or in a military operation, is called a ‘veer nari’.“Taking yet another step in leveraging technology, the Indian Army with a motto of ‘Taking Care of Our Own, No Matter What’ launched a single-window facility named the ‘Veerangana Sewa Kendra (VSK)’ for welfare and grievances redressal of ‘veer naris’,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The project was inaugurated by the president of the Army Wives Welfare Association today on the premises of the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) in Delhi Cantonment.VSK will be available as a service on the Indian Army Veterans Portal, it said.The system caters to registering of grievances with tracking, monitoring and regular feedback to the applicant. ‘Veer naris’ or the next of kin will have multiple means for approaching the VSK through telephone, SMS, WhatsApp, posts, e-mail and walk-ins to seek assistance, it said.

Stakeholders can monitor the status of grievances through a customer relationship management (CRM) software and the applicant will receive regular status updates through SMS and email, the statement said.‘Veer naris’ are employed as VSK staff to maintain inherent connect and empathy with the beneficiaries. The VSK is one of its kind initiative by the Indian Army towards extending genuine care and support to its widows and ‘veer naris’ and the next of kin, it added.