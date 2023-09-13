Army Colonel, Major, Dy SP laid down their lives in action with terrorists in Jammu Kashmir

Anantnag (J&K), Sep 13: An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit, a Major and a Dy Superintendent of Jammu Kashmir Police laid down their lives in an encounter with terrorists in Kokernag area of Anantnag district in Kashmir, officials said.

“An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major have lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir. The officer was commanding 19 RR,” Indian Army officials said.

News agency quoting officials said that a Major and a DSP of J&K Police who were critically injured in the gunfight succumbed later.

The martyred were identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19-Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat, who was the son of former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ghulam Hassan Bhat.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces initiated the operation when two terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba group were said to be hiding.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kokernag area in Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

Taking to their official handle on social media platform ‘X', the Jammu and Kashmir Police posted, “An encounter has started in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Officers from the Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) were injured. Details shall follow.”

Former chief minister, Omar Abdullah in his tweet expressed shock on the incident, “Terrible terrible news from J&K. An army colonel, a major and a J&K Police DYSP gave the ultimate sacrifice in an encounter in Kokernag area of South Kashmir today. DySP Humayan Bhat, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Colonel Manpreet Singh laid down their lives in an encounter with terrorists. May their souls rest in peace & may their loved ones find strength at this difficult time.”

In another tweet he said, “Victory is claimed by all, failure to one alone” – Tacitus

On Tuesday, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter that began in the Narla area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Security forces have recovered a large quantity of warlike stores, including medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter that continued on Wednesday evening according to officials.

The Defence PRO, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police tracked the movement of two terrorists since September 7.

“Troops cordoned the terrorists and heavy firefight ensued on September 12 wherein one terrorist was killed on the same night. Despite bad weather and hostile terrain, the second terrorist was pursued and neutralized on the morning of September 13 after heavy firing throughout the night,” the PRO statement added.

“Large quantity of warlike stores have been recovered, including Pakistan marking medicines. One soldier of 63 RR has made the supreme sacrifice and three soldiers have been injured, along with an SPO. An Army dog has also laid down her life,” the statement added.

“Second terrorist has been gunned down in the ongoing encounter in Narla area of Rajouri,” Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu said.

On September 4, a terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu Kashmir's Reasi District. A police official was also injured in the exchange of fire.