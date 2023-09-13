Army Colonel, Major, Dy SP killed in gunfight with terrorists in Jammu Kashmir

An Indian Army Colonel, a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police fell in action against terrorists and lost their lives following a gunfight between security forces and terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district in Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists hiding in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district, a police official told news agencies earlier in the day.

Army Rajasthan Rifles unit Commanding Officer (Colonel), Company Commander (Major) and J&K Police DSP were killed in action.

“An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit and a Major have lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir. The officer was commanding 19 RR,” Indian Army officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces initiated the operation when two terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba group were said to be hiding.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists is still underway and further details are awaited.

On September 4, a terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu Kashmir's Reasi District. A police official was also injured in the exchange of fire.