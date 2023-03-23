Army bring out millets food for soldiers deployed along northern border in J&K, Ladakh

SRINAGAR: Aiming a healthy and protein rich diet for troops, Army authorities have introduced Millets (Bajra, Jawar and Ragi) in daily meals of the soldiers deployed along Northern borders including Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. As per Defence Spokesperson, initial army procures 25 percent of authorized entitlement of wheat flour in rations for troops commencing from the year 2023-24 onwards. “The decision will ensure that troops are supplied with native and traditional grains after over half a century, when these were discontinued in favour of wheat flour (Atta),” the spokesperson told adding, “Special emphasis for introducing value added millet items and snacks to troops deployed along Northern borders have been given.” “Traditional millet foods with proven health benefits and suited to our geographical and climatic conditions would be a vital step in mitigating life style diseases and enhancing satisfaction and morale of the troops,” Army said adding, “Millets would now form an integral part of the daily meal for all ranks.” He further added that advisories have been issued for procurement of Millets to be extensively used in organised functions, Barakhanas, canteens and in home cooking.

Army would also hold centralised training of chefs to prepare wholesome, tasty and nutritious millet dishes. The decision was taken in line to promote consumption of millets in light of the UN declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Millet foods are being introduced through CSD canteens as well as dedicated corners are being set up in shopping complexes. The Army will also launch ‘Know your Millet’ awareness campaigns in educational institutions.