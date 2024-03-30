Search
Army and Police conduct search in J&K’s Rajouri after reports of suspicious movements near LoC

, Mar 30:  Security forces in Rajouri district of Jammu and conducted a thorough joint search operation on March 30th following local reports of suspicious movements in forward areas near the Line of Control. The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police searched terrain in Brevi Bajimal and Chrangal-Kabukot villages as part of operational protocol to verify intelligence and ensure the safety of civilians.

During rigorous checks of the rugged mountainous region, teams inspected natural caves and covered ground. At one location in Brevi Bajimal, security personnel discharged several warning shots while examining a cave inlet but did not discover any threats. Officials confirmed all search procedures were performed carefully without incident.

As the first line of defense along the border, armed forces work closely with police to address security issues raised by village residents. Through joint patrolling and sharing of intelligence, they aim to maintain vigilance against hostile infiltration bids while also building confidence among local populations. The latest search operation reflects standard operating protocols to rule out risks and keep frontier communities protected from militancy or cross-border terrorism.

