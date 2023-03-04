Archery team named for Nationals

, Mar 03: Selected by Archery Association, the 20-member Jammu and team today named for participation in the Senior Archery Championship to be held at Gujarat from March nine to March 18. Earlier, the team was screened by the officials of J&K Council at MA Stadium in the presence of members of the Association.

The Team:  Hritik Sharma, Kunal, Rakesh, Amit, Sheetal, Munisha, Sunaina, Deepa, Vishal, Divyansh, Balram, Radhika, Shikha, Vinod, Bhanu, Akash and Arshit. Officials: Kuldeep Kumar Vedwan, Abhilasha Chaudhary and Anant Vedwan.

