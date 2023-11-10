Archery team named for Junior National

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 10: Jammu and Kashmir Archery Association today named 12-member team for the upcoming Junior National Championship slated to be held at Rajasthan from November 15 to November 21.

Soon after the announcement of the team by the Association, the J&K Sports Council (JKSC) cleared the contingent in the presence of Sports Officer (Jammu), Baljinder Pal Singh and member Sports Council and member screening committee, Rajeev Sharma, who happens to be senior vice president of the Archery Association. Also present were general secretary of the Association, Sunil Sharma and Anil Sharma (Manager JKSC).

The Team: Balram Singh, Arshit Sharma, Pranav Kumar, Akash Sharma, Niteen Sharma, Bhavya Sandhu, Manya Sharma, Pariv Khajuria, Naksham Singh, Taksh, Anjali Sharma and Shiwani Devi. Officials: Anant Vaidwan, Manisha Agarwal and Aman.