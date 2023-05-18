APS Udhmpur girls bag Basketball title

UDHAMPUR, May 18: Army Public School (APS) girls won under-17 Basketball title in the inter-zone sports meet of district Udhampur which held under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Subash Stadium, here.

In the title clash, APS Udhampur trounced BBSVP Udhampur. Participants from 12 educational institutions of the district turned up for twin events of Karate and Basketball. Denial and Pardeep from Tamil Naidu gave demonstration of CPR and first aid to the participants, a handout issued here today informed.

Among others present were Pushpinder Kour (ZPEO Udhampur), Sham Lal (ZPEO Ramnagar), Jaswinder Singh, Som Dev khajuria, Ramesh Chander, Vikas sharma, Jatin Sethi and Vipin Photra.