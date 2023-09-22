Apple’s iPhone 15 series goes on sale today, customers go bonkers

Mumbai, Sep 22 : Apple's much-anticipated iPhone 15 series went on sale in India on Friday.



The series, comprising iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 were announced on September 12 at their “Wonderlust” event.

Long queues of people were seen outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC, which is India's first Apple store.

People could also be seen standing outside the Apple Store at Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall in Saket.

Rahul, the first customer today at the Apple Store at Select Citywalk Mall, said, “It was a great experience. I was in the queue since 4 am and then purchased the phone. I have always had top phones with me. I have an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. After the 15 series was announced, I wanted to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max – that too before everyone else.”

A customer outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC said, “I have been here since 3 pm yesterday. I waited in the queue for 17 hours to get the first iPhone at India's first Apple store. I have come from Ahmedabad.”

Another customer, Vivek from Bengaluru, added, “I am happy I am getting my new iPhone 15 Pro. I am very excited.”



Aan from Ahmedabad says, “I flew in yesterday. I was here at the store at 5 o'clock. I was at the store opening a few months ago where I was fortunate enough to meet Tim Cook for the second time.”

iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, both versions come up with the dynamic island feature that first debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and the USB-C type charging.