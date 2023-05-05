Apni Party to ensure constitutional, democratic rights to people: Bukhari

SRINAGAR : Revealing his intentions, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today said that if his party obtains a public mandate to form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, it will ensure constitutional guarantees for exclusive land rights to the people; redefine the domicile rule to require a minimum of 35 years of residency for eligibility, instead of the current 15 years and strive for the restoration of Statehood to J&K. He said Apni Party government would release report cards detailing the government's progress and accomplishments annually to keep the public informed of the achievements. Bukhari stated this while addressing a large public rally in Rajpora of South Kashmir's Pulwama district today. “We do not believe in political gimmicks, false promises, emotional sloganeering, and deceptive politics. Apni Party was launched in Mach 2020 at a time when there was chaos and uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir due to the August 5 occurrences. People were under the lockdown. They were apprehensive of the future. At that crucial time, we decided to stand by our people and establish a party dedicated to protecting their democratic and constitutional rights. We will remain committed to fighting for the rights of Jammu and Kashmir,” Bukhari said. “Following the events of August 2019, we met with the Prime Minister and other Union Government leaders to ensure that the people of J&K would not lose their rights to these resources. If we are elected with a public mandate, we will continue to work towards obtaining constitutional guarantees for these rights from New Delhi,” he added. On the restoration of statehood to J&K, Bukhari said, “We will leave no stone unturned to ensure the Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is restored as soon as possible.” Urging people to vote for the Apni Party in the upcoming elections, he said, “You have witnessed how traditional parties and their leaders have deceived you with false promises and empty slogans over the years and decades. But Apni Party has a straightforward and transparent agenda. We do not make pretentious statements but instead commit to working towards achieving peace, prosperity, and development in Jammu and Kashmir. Give us a fair chance to serve you. I, again promise that Apni Party will not let you down,” he added. On the upcoming meeting of delegates from G20 nations in Srinagar, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “This is a proud moment for us to host the delegates from G20 countries, and we wholeheartedly welcome our guests. However, I would like to urge the administration to refrain from arresting young people during this event.” Prominent among those present at the rally included Mohd Ashraf Mir, G M Mir, Javaid Ahmad Mir, BDC Chairman Mohammad Alta Mir, Chairman MC Bilal Ahmad, Umar Jan, DDC Fazl u Din and others.