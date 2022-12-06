APHC demands unconditional release of Mirwaiz

Srinagar, Dec 05 (KNO): All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Monday said that today it’s Chairman and Mirwaiz of Jammu and Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq completed 40 months of ‘arbitrary and extra judicial house detention’.

“Mirwaiz was put under detention on August 4th, 2019 at his residence and since then continues to be incarcerated. All his rights stand suspended. He is not allowed to come out of his house nor can visitors meet him. Police and paramilitary troops are permanently stationed outside his residence,” APHC said in a statement issued to the news agency.

APHC said that this extra judicial incarceration of Mirwaiz, without being informed reasons for it or any charges levelled against him, is gross violation of the fundamental human rights of a person and is in complete violation of the Human Rights Convention of which India is a signatory as well as the General assembly and Human Rights Council. It is also a violation of article 14, 19 and 21 of the constitution of India, the statement said.

“Yet for the last 40 consecutive months despite appeals for his release from all quarters, being the religious head of the state also, he continues to be incarcerated” APHC said.