APB launches BizKhata for Small Businesses and Merchant Partners

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Airtel Payments Bank today announced the launch of its current account – BizKhata, which comes with unlimited transactions and instant activation for small merchants and business partners across the country.

A large number of small business owners continue to use savings accounts for business purposes as they cannot meet the minimum balance requirement of the business accounts. This makes the process of differentiating personal and business transactions cumbersome. Airtel Payments Bank’s BizKhata has been designed specifically for these small merchants and business owners.

It brings all business transactions to one platform and allows them to maintain clear records while enjoying multiple banking benefits. Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer of Airtel Payments Bank, said, “At Airtel Payments Bank, we aim to make banking accessible and simple.

Our research reflected that fear of high charges levied on not meeting the minimum balance requirement and going beyond the defined number of transactions is a setback for small business owners to start a business account. With this insight, we created BizKhata account to enable and offer the benefits of business banking to small business owners. This account is an important addition to our existing portfolio of business products.”