Anti-Tank Mine Found Near International Border In J&K’s Samba

JAMMU, Feb 25: An old anti-tank mine was detected near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, police said on Saturday. The rusted mine was found by a Border Security Force patrolling party along the banks of the Basantar river near Mawa village late on Friday, a police official said. The bomb disposal squad is at the spot and efforts are on to neutralise the explosive, he said.
Latest Images
Jammu
Jammu,IN
clear sky
27.3 ° C
27.3 °
27.3 °
18%
2.3kmh
0%
Sun
27 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
24 °
Srinagar
Srinagar,IN
clear sky
14.4 ° C
14.4 °
14.4 °
27%
0.5kmh
1%
Sun
11 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
10 °
Ladakh
Leh,IN
scattered clouds
-8.3 ° C
-8.3 °
-8.3 °
56%
0.9kmh
41%
Sun
-9 °
Mon
-8 °
Tue
-7 °
Wed
-4 °
Thu
-4 °