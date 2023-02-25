Anti-Tank Mine Found Near International Border In J&K’s Samba

By Northlines

, Feb 25: An old anti-tank mine was detected near the Border in Jammu and ’s Samba district, police said on Saturday. The rusted mine was found by a Border Security Force patrolling party along the banks of the Basantar river near Mawa village late on Friday, a police official said. The bomb disposal squad is at the spot and efforts are on to neutralise the explosive, he said.

