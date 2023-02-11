Anti-Encroachment Drive Begins At Malik Market Amid Tight Security

Jammu, Feb 11: An anti-encroachment drive began at the Malik market in Jammu amid tight security arrangements on Saturday, officials said. The authorities have engaged three JCBs to dismantle a car showroom at the market, said an official. The administration of the Union Territory launched an eviction drive against illegal encroachment by ‘big land owners’ and ‘influential’ people and nearly 23,000 hectares have been retrieved during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the Jammu division.
