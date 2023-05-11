Anti-corruption body gets 8-day remand of Imran Khan, Sessions Court indicts Khan in Toshakhana graft case

A Pakistani anti-corruption court on Wednesday sent the former Prime Minister Imran Khan to physical remand for eight days to the custody of National Accountability Bureau, while a Sessions Court here indicted him in a separate graft case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordered the arrest of the 70-year-old chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by barging into a room of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

Khan appeared before the Anti-Accountability Court No. 1 presided over by Judge Muhammad Bashir, the same judge who convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam of having properties in London in a corruption case. The Islamabad High Court later set Maryam free in the case. Sharif's case, on the other hand, is still ongoing.

At the start of the hearing, NAB lawyers asked the court to remand Khan for 14 days to investigate the allegations against him in the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which he is accused of stealing Rs 50 billion from the national treasury. Khan's lawyer, however, objected to the plea and asked the judge to release him because the charges were fabricated.

Khan was arrested in the case on Tuesday, sparking nationwide protests by his supporters.The court reserved its decision after hearing arguments from both sides.

Following the announcement of the reserved verdict, the accountability court placed Khan on physical remand to the NAB for an eight-day period.

According to the Express Tribune, Khan told the accountability court in his statement that he was afraid for his life.

“I haven't used the loo in 24 hours,” he admitted. Khan asked the court to allow his doctor, Faisal Sultan, to see him.

“I am afraid I will meet the same fate as ‘Maqsood Chaprasi,'” Khan said, referring to a witness in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's money laundering case who died last year after suffering a cardiac arrest. The death of the witness was described as'mysterious' by Khan's party.

Khan was also charged in the Toshakhana corruption case before District and Sessions Court Judge Humayun Dilawar.

He has been charged with receiving gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, at a discounted price from the state depository known as Toshakhana and then selling them for profit.

The Toshakhana, established in 1974, is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division that houses valuable gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states, as well as foreign dignitaries.

The Election Commission of Pakistan filed the case last year, and Khan had missed several hearings in recent months.

The New Police Guest House, which is located in the high security premises of Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad's Sector H-11/1 area, has been declared a court for the purpose of hearing two cases against the former cricketer-turned-politician.

According to sources, a medical report submitted to the NAB revealed that Khan was declared fit and did not complain of pain to the doctors who examined him.

PTI workers and supporters were barred from entering the hearing facility due to elaborate security measures. Even the media was barred from entering the area, and senior PTI leaders were barred from attending the hearing or meeting their leader.

PTI Senior Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar are among those barred from entering. In protest, the two went to the Islamabad High Court to file a petition against the police decision to prevent them from seeing Khan.

However, before any legal action could be taken, Umar was arrested by the Islamabad police anti-terrorism squad after two new cases were filed against him for the violence during the PTI protests following Khan's arrest.

Later, in a video message, Qureshi stated that police in Islamabad attempted to arrest him.”They succeeded in apprehending Asad Umar sahib, but I escaped by going inside the court […]” “I'm now in a safe location, recording my message,” he explained.

In an address to PTI supporters and activists, he urged them to hold peaceful protests across the country.

Previously, Qureshi stated that the party was working to secure Khan's release and that arrests and intimidation “will not deter us.”

On Wednesday, Khan's party also filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Islamabad High Court's ruling on Tuesday night, which supported his arrest.

“Barrister Ali Zafar and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry filed an application in the Supreme Court challenging the IHC verdict against Imran Khan,” the Dawn reported.

The Islamabad High Court upheld Khan's arrest on Tuesday night, stating that the NAB followed all legal procedures in carrying out his arrest.

Meanwhile, the federal government has decided to send Pakistan Army troops to Punjab to maintain law and order in the most populous province, which has seen violent protests in several cities since Khan's arrest on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the federal government, the decision was made at the request of the Punjab government.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, internet services in the country will be suspended indefinitely. It confirmed that the decision to block mobile broadband services was based on Interior Ministry directives.

As a result of Khan's arrest, the services were shut down.

Khan's party claims that at least four people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in violent clashes between security forces and PTI supporters across the country.

Protests and attacks on installations continued in Peshawar on Wednesday, with one person killed in clashes between police and protesters in the city's cattle market at Bacha Khan Chowk.

The enraged protestors stormed the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar and ransacked the offices.

The roads leading to Corps Headquarters and the house of the Corps Commander in Peshawar were sealed. All educational institutions are closed until Monday.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has written to the federal government requesting the deployment of armed forces in the province.