Annual Urs Of Dastgeer Sahib Observed In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: The Annual Urs of Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani, popularly known as Peer Dastgeer Sahib, was observed with religious fervour in Kashmir on Friday.

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the Kashmir valley thronged to the shrines of Dastgeer Sahib at Khanyar and Sarai Bala in Srinagar throughout the day to participate in the congregational Friday prayers on the occasion.

A large number of devotees including men and women participated in the night long prayers. “Shab Khawani” at Dastgeer Sahib Shrine at Khanyar during which special prayers were held for the peace, stability and prosperity of the Kashmir valley and the whole world.

At Khanyar shrine in downtown Srinagar, the holy relic of the saint was displayed before a large number of devotees after the prayers.

Even though the saint never visited Kashmir, he is highly revered by the locals.

Chairperson of Waqf Board Jammu and Kashmir Darakhshan Andrabi visited the holy shrine of Dastgeer Sahib at Khanyar day before yesterday and paid obeisance and took stock of the arrangements placed for the visiting devotees. (Agencies)