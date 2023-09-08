Annual Pilgrimage of ‘Chhari-Mubarak’ of Amarnath Yatra concludes

SRINAGAR, Sept 7: Annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji culminated on 2nd of September at Pahalgam with its last rituals ‘Pujan' & ‘Visarjan', which were performed at the bank of river Lidder after Panchak' that ended at 10:38 this morning. Puja started at 11am and lasted for about 90 minutes. Sizable number of Sadhus and tourists who had come from various parts of the country joined the Pujan. Later, ‘Karri-Pakouri' Bhandara was organized and ‘Dakshina' was offered to them. Chhari-Mubarak left Pahalgam at 4:00PM and reached its abode Dashnami Akhara at 6:20pm.

Chhari-Mubarak was taken to Holy Shrine of Swami Amarnathji on 31st of August on the occasion of ‘Sharavan-Purnima' and Pujan was performed chanting Vedic Hymn.

Mahant Deependra Giri ji said that collective prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir State and the country as a whole.

Mahant ji Said that Yatra is a symbol of faith. Pilgrims undertake this pilgrimage to quench their spiritual thirst. It is not only a spiritual journey but also demonstrates pluralist culture of India and unity in diversity wherein Hindus come for this pilgrimage every year from across the Globe and Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir has always welcomed them. Mahant ji added that India is the perfect example of a pluralistic society. In India, religious communities are identified as separate entities and every community is free to profess faith in their own religion, beliefs, values and we do not discard one for another. We Indians also practice religion in a pluralistic way. For example, a substantial minority of Muslims, especially in some regions of the country, celebrate the festivals of Diwali and Holi, which are more commonly celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains.

Addressing the gathering after the culminating ceremony, Mahant Deependra Giri ji congratulated and thanked Indian Army (7 Para), ITBP that deployed 49 companies, J&K Police, MRT, SDRF, Health Department, PHE, PDD, BRO, locals providing tented accommodation, Pony Walas and all the agencies connected for making arrangements for the Yatra along with people of Jammu & Kashmir. He appreciated the services rendered by all the voluntary organizations for providing langar, medical and other essential facilities to the pilgrims during the pilgrimage. It was the collective efforts of all that we had a successful Yatra wherein about 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the Holy Shrine of Swami Amarnath Ji for Darshan, this year.

All the arrangements including transportation, accommodation and food for the Sadhus and people from general public who had accompanied Chhari-Mubarak during Swami Amarnath ji Yatra were made by ‘The True Trust' founded by Mahant Deependra Giri ji in year 2004.