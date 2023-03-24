Annual Board exams of classes 10th-12th in hard zones to commence from April-08

Bhat Imran

Srinagar, Mar 23 (KNO): The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) Thursday released date sheets of 10th to 12th standard annual regular exams in hard area zones of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories.

The exams in the hard zones will commence from April-08.

BOSE has said that exams of vocational subjects for class-10 will commence from April-08 while the exams for core papers will begin from April-10.

The examination of 10th standard in hard zones culminates on May-04 in core subjects and May-09 in other subjects.

Likewise, the examinations of 11th standard in the hard zones commences from April-12 and culminates on May-14,

Similarly, the annual regular board exam of 12th standard in hard zones begins from April-11 and culminates on May-15 respectively.

Pertinently, the BOSE had identified 444 such schools in the both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir for which annual regular examinations will be held in the month of April instead of March.

Besides, the Board has also declared the whole Leh district of Union Territory of Ladakh as a hard zone and has accordingly directed to conduct the exams in the Month of April.

It had also said that the annual regular examination of hard zones or such areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh shall be held in the month of April.

“Result of annual regular examination of Kashmir Division and Jammu division and Union territory of Ladakh including hard zones shall be declared simultaneously in the month of June,” BOSE said in a previous notification.