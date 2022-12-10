Anganwadi workers protest against Admn Council decision

JAMMU, Dec 9: A large number of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers of Social Welfare Department today held a strong protest demonstration in Jammu against the decision of the J&K Administrative Council, badly impacting their career prospects.

Scores of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers from various ICDS Projects/ Centres led by Union leader Suman Suri assembled near Press Club, Jammu today and started massive protest demonstration against the decision of the Lt Governor’s Administrative Council, the meeting of which was held recently. The protestors were carrying banners and placards in hands raising slogans in support of their demands.

They were strongly opposing the Administrative Council’s approval to the proposal of Comprehensive Human Resource Policy to govern the engagement , leaves, promotions, and other important aspects of the policy for female Anganwadi Workers and Helpers working in the Integrated Child Development Scheme of J&K UT, whereby the services of both AWWs and Helpers would end on attaining age of 60 years and the vacancy so arisen would be filled up as per prescribed procedure and the workers and helpers who after engagement have permanently changed/ shifted their residence outside the ward, would be deemed to have disengaged from the post of AWWs and Helpers and the vacancy so created will be filled up with the newly laid procedures with fresh candidates.

They alleged that instead of solving their long pending issues or enhancing their wages, the LG Administration has now devised yet another way of exploitation of the female Anganwadi workers and helpers by proposing new so called Human Resource Policy. They said that they strongly oppose this policy and Administration should roll back on it otherwise they would intensify their agitation.

They strongly demanded that their wages be increased and brought at par with Haryana or Himachal Pradesh by enhancing their state share. They regretted that they were being paid the lowest wages as compared to any other UT or State.