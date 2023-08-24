Anantnag wins 4-2 against Budgam in Hockey

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Aug 23: District Anantnag made it a 4-2 win against fighting Budgam in the second outing of the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Tournament, organised by the HQ 31 Sub Area of Chinar Corps in collaboration with J&K Sports Council (JKSC) and Hockey J&K at Polo View Hockey Stadium, here today.

It was Sameer, who helped the side make it a big win with his two goals while Mudasir and Murtaza were other goal scorers. From Budgam, both the goals came through Harvinder Singh. Later, Mutaza was declared man of the match for his heroic play.

Earlier, the teams interacted with the chief guest of the day, Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) of the J&K Sports Council, Muzaffar Hussain.

The event was declared open by Major General PBS Lamba, VSM, General Officer Commanding, HQ 31 Sub Area, who was the chief guest in the opening function yesterday.

Inaugural match won by district Ganderbal beating Bandipora 3-1. Raja Abbas of winning side of Ganderbal was named man of the match and presented with cash prize.

In total, 10 teams from as many districts of Kashmir Division of the J&K are participating in this first of its kind event. It has been learnt reliably that the the tournament is being organised to promote Hockey among the youth of Kashmir, who otherwise train more in Football.

Being played on knockout basis, the final and valedictory function of the tournament shall take place on August 29, the National Sports Day.

About Major Dhyan Chand: Major Dhyan Chand, the greatest field hockey player in history, popularly known as hte ‘Wizard'. He had won three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.