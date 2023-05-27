An IPS to head Industries & Commerce in J&K

Srinagar, May 26: The Jammu Kashmir government on Friday ordered transfer and posting of two senior officers.

According to an order, Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, holding additional charge of Managing Director, JKIDFC, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, relieving, H Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department of the additional charge of the post.

As per the order, Vikramjit Singh, Inspector General of Police, Traffic, J&K, is transferred and posted as Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department.

In another order, the Jammu Kashmir Administration assigned additional charge of IGP Traffic, J&K to Bhim Sen Tuti. Tuti is presently IGP (Headquarters) PHQ and will hold additional charge of IGP, Traffic, J&K in addition to his own duties.