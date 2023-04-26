An Eid Surprise! Nooran sisters gift a musical masterpiece “Woh Khuda” in association with Sony Music

Srinagar, Apr 25 (KNO): As Ramadan winds down and the celebration of Eid begins, music lovers are in for a devotional treat! Having carved a niche in the music industry with their powerful vocals and emotive performances, renowned Sufi singers The Nooran Sisters release ‘Woh Khuda’, marking their return this Eid after a long wait, in association with Sony Music. It is truly a soulful experience to the listeners.

Known for his remarkable music style, the track is directed by the talented Mark K. Robin, penned by Shahbaaz Khan and Manoj Kumar Juloori, and backed by the strong vocals of Nooran Sisters – Jyoti and Sultana Nooran. Woh Khuda will elevate the spiritual journey of every devotional music enthusiast and promises to be a mesmerizing musical experience that has been eagerly awaited by their fans.

In anticipation of the release, Nooran Sisters (Jyoti and Sultana Nooran) shared their excitement saying, “We are thrilled to finally unveil ‘Woh Khuda’ to all our fans after a really long wait. Woh Khuda is a devotional track that holds a special place in our hearts, and we hope it resonates and spiritually elevates every music lover. We cannot wait for our fans to hear this soulful yet powerful rendition.”

Gulshan Devaiah, on the launch of the song, said, “The energy that the fabulous Nooran Sisters bring to a song is unique. Woh Khuda is a रोमांचक devotional/Sufi song by Mark K Robin that gets me tapping my feet and bobbing my head. It’s an Eid Mubarak special for music lovers from team 8 AM Metro.”

Adding to this, Saiyami Kher expressed, “I am a big fan of the very soulful Nooran sisters. 8 am metro has many reunions for me. Both Gulzar Saab and Nooran sisters were a big part of my debut film Mirzya. And of course, Gulshan and I have worked on a short together. Woh Khuda is another song which shows us when they are so amazing. The song just keeps growing on you. A treat for all music lovers.”

Listen to Woh Khuda – Nooran Sisters Version here – http://smi.lnk.to/WohKhuda-NooranSistersVersion—(KNO)