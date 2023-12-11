Amway India fosters a healthy oral microbiome for holistic well-being with the new Glister Multi-Action Toothpaste

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Recognizing the deeper connection between oral health and overall health, Amway India, one of the leading FMCG direct-selling companies, introduced the All-New Glister Multi-Action toothpaste with many benefits.

Talking about the new launch, Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India stated, “According to the World Health Organization, over 95% of Indian adults experience tooth decay, while more than 50% suffer from gum recession, tooth sensitivity, and bad breath. As we observe a growing shift towards holistic wellness, Glister, one of the best-selling brands from Amway that has won the trust of millions of consumers worldwide, proudly leads the way in integrating oral care into a broader paradigm. In the grand tapestry of health and wellness, oral care forms a thread that interweaves through every aspect of our lives, serving as an integral part of our holistic well-being. With a legacy spanning over five decades, the Glister has consistently evolved to meet the growing needs of consumers. Our latest offering, Glister Multi-Action Toothpaste, aims to nurture and support the delicate balance of your oral care microbiome while delivering multiple benefits – increasing enamel whitening by 42%, freshens breath for 12 hours, plaque reduction, its flavour contains peppermint essential oil which is Nutrilite sourced/ certified, that helps to support freshening of breath and is enriched with *plant-based goodness.

Furthermore, addressing the increasing preference for toothpaste with natural and herbal ingredients, we also have Glister Multi-Action Toothpaste Herbals which comes with 11 natural ingredients. These toothpastes are not merely about brightening smiles; they empower individuals to adopt a holistic approach to their health by acknowledging the interconnectedness of oral hygiene with their overall well-being.”