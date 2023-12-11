Amway India fosters a healthy oral microbiome for holistic well-being with the new Glister Multi-Action Toothpaste

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

Tawi:  Recognizing the deeper connection between oral and overall health, Amway , one of the leading FMCG direct-selling companies, introduced the All-New Glister Multi-Action toothpaste with many benefits.

Talking about the new launch, Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India stated, “According to the  Health Organization, over 95% of Indian adults experience tooth decay, while more than 50% suffer from gum recession, tooth sensitivity, and bad breath. As we observe a growing shift towards holistic wellness, Glister, one of the best-selling brands from Amway that has won the trust of millions of consumers worldwide, proudly leads the way in integrating oral care into a broader paradigm. In the grand tapestry of health and wellness, oral care forms a thread that interweaves through every aspect of our lives, serving as an integral part of our holistic well-being. With a legacy spanning over five decades, the Glister has consistently evolved to meet the growing needs of consumers. Our latest offering, Glister Multi-Action Toothpaste, aims to nurture and support the delicate balance of your oral care microbiome while delivering multiple benefits – increasing enamel whitening by 42%, freshens breath for 12 hours, plaque reduction, its flavour contains peppermint essential oil which is Nutrilite sourced/ certified, that helps to support freshening of breath and is enriched with *plant-based goodness.

Furthermore, addressing the increasing preference for toothpaste with natural and herbal ingredients, we also have Glister Multi-Action Toothpaste Herbals which comes with 11 natural ingredients. These toothpastes are not merely about brightening smiles; they empower individuals to adopt a holistic approach to their health by acknowledging the interconnectedness of oral hygiene with their overall well-being.”

 

SHARE
Previous articleHCIL flags off 12th Edition of ‘Drive to Discover’
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR