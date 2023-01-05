AMU withdraws profiling of JK students

Bhat Imran

Srinagar, Jan 04: Authorities have directed to withdraw profiling students of Jammu and Kashmir a day after Uttar Pradesh Police had directed the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to furnish their details studying in the varsity.

Assistant Controller admission of AMU, Faisal Waris in a communiqué to KNO said, that “I am directed to inform the concerned that letter issued to various officials regarding furnishing of information with regard to total number of students studying in the faculty, centre etcetera male and female wise total number of Jammu and Kashmiri students admitted with complete details during the session 2022-2023 stands withdrawn.”

A day before, Uttar Pradesh Police had directed the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) authorities to furnish details of students of Jammu and Kashmir studying in the varsity.

An official communiqué issued by the Assistant Controller Examination of AMU (UP) had said that the details are to be sought on directions of Superintendent of Police, Aligarh.

The Assistant Controller Examination had asked its deans of the faculties, Dean Student Welfare (DSW), Chairmen of the all Department of Studies in faculties to submit the details of Kashmiri students studying in the varsity.

Besides, the authorities have also sought details from the principal of colleges, polytechnic, S.H. Senior Secondary School boys and girls, STS School, AMU Girls School, RMPS AMU City School, AMU ABK School of boys and girls coordinator, AMU Centre Nodal Office, Centre of Professional Courses, Disability Unit, B.E. (Evening) Course, Interdicts, Biotech Unit, Interdisciplinary Centre for Artificial Intelligence for green and renewable energy

The letter has also been shot to director, K.A. Nizami Centre for Quranic Studies, CEPECAMI, Centre for Interdisc, biomedical and human factors engineering, centre for women’s studies, centre of advanced study schools and nodal officer of community college.

Assistant Controller Examination of AMU had said, “I am directed to request these officials to furnish the Information with regard to total number of students studying in the faculty, centre etcetera male and female wise total number of Jammu and Kashmiri students admitted with complete details during the session 2022-2023.”

The officer has directed to furnish the details on priority. “The information is to be provided to the Superintendent of Police of Aligarh.”

One of the protesting students had informed that, “Some students of the university were playing badminton at 1 Am and a Ph.D scholar from Kashmir asked them not to disturb the students.”

“The students who were playing badminton in anger started thrashing him on Saturday late evening. The matter didn’t end here, some more non-Kashmiri students came in a group the very next day and started thrashing the Kashmiri students,” the students allege.

He said, “When we tried to contact the concerned university authority, they did not respond to our grievances that compelled us to stage a protest against the administration.”