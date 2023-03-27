Amritpal Singh is new SSP Rajouri, Mohd Aslam posted Commandant JKP 13th Btn

By Northlines -

SRINAGAR: and government has ordered the transfers and postings of two IPS officers with immediate effect. Amritpal Singh, IPS, SSP Crime Kashmir, is transferred and posted as SSP Rajouri while Mohammad Aslam, JKPS, SSP Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP 13th Battalion, reads the order issued by Home Department.

