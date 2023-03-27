Amritpal Singh is new SSP Rajouri, Mohd Aslam posted Commandant JKP 13th Btn

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the transfers and postings of two IPS officers with immediate effect. Amritpal Singh, IPS, SSP Crime Kashmir, is transferred and posted as SSP Rajouri while Mohammad Aslam, JKPS, SSP Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP 13th Battalion, reads the order issued by Home Department.
Home Jammu Kashmir Amritpal Singh is new SSP Rajouri, Mohd Aslam posted Commandant JKP 13th...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest Images
Jammu
Jammu,IN
clear sky
23.9 ° C
24.8 °
23.9 °
34%
2.9kmh
0%
Tue
25 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
20 °
Srinagar
Srinagar,IN
clear sky
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
32%
1kmh
9%
Tue
15 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
10 °
Ladakh
Leh,IN
few clouds
-1.4 ° C
-1.4 °
-1.4 °
57%
1.9kmh
11%
Tue
-3 °
Wed
-2 °
Thu
-1 °
Fri
0 °
Sat
1 °