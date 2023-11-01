Amrita Hospital launches app for people with swallowing difficulties

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Amrita Hospital has announced the launch of a revolutionary mobile application “SWALLO,” ‘first time in India', designed to support individuals suffering from swallowing disorders (dysphagia).

The app was officially unveiled at the ongoing global conference called Dysphagia 2023 at the hospital. It offers interactive video-based therapy sessions with medical experts, allowing patients easy access to therapeutic interventions without the need for daily hospital visits. In the first phase, SWALLO will be accessible to patients of Amrita Hospital. A subsequent public release will be available on the app stores. The application also features live interactive sessions with the doctor on appointment. This is available in Malayalam with English subtitle and eventually for all Indian Languages.

Dysphagia is a challenging condition affecting the ability to swallow food and fluids across any age group. It is often caused by congenital or acquired diseases in children as well as cancer or neurological diseases in adults. Psychiatric factors and other reasons have also been reported among patients. Deglutology is the specialty that focuses on the management of dysphagia. Said Dr. Subramania Iyer, renowned plastic surgeon and chairman of the Amrita Swallow Centre, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, who is currently training the tenth batch of deglutology trainees at Amrita Medical College: “While healthcare professionals traditionally provide tips for dysphagia recovery, many patients remain unaware of the benefits of therapy under professional supervision, leading to hindered recuperation. This groundbreaking app aims to enhance the lives of those living with dysphagia by providing valuable support and guidance by medical experts. SWALLO comes at a crucial time, as Amrita Swallow Center has already provided support to over 3,000 dysphagia patients in 2023 alone. Amrita Hospital employs specialized therapy techniques along with fluoroscopy and endoscopy analysis to address swallowing issues.”

Dr. Maneesha Vinodini Ramesh, Provost and Director of AMRITA Center for Wireless Networks & Applications at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, highlights how SWALLO is a game-changer for dysphagia patients, offering the necessary support to enhance their quality of life.