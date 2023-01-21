Among Dogras, Congress says Article 370 revoked in an ‘undemocratic way’

There was no debate, discussion on the issue; BJP used its

absolute majority to impose law; J&K must be given

statehood back: Jairam Ramesh

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Jan 20: Raking up a fresh debate over Article 370

and reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir State, the Congress

party’s chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh on Friday said bill

passed on August 5, 2019 (Jammu Kashmir Reorganization Bill

2019) in the Parliament was not followed in a democratic way and

it was ‘forcefully’ imposed.

Replying to a question during a presser in Jammu’s Kathua,

Ramesh said: “Revocation of Article 370 was done in an

unconstitutional and undemocratic way because they (BJP) have

the majority in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.” Ramesh was

speaking to media persons at a press conference at Chadwal

village of Kathua district where Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo

Yatra is staying for a night.

The Congress leader said that there was no discussion, no cross

examination of the bill and it was forcefully passed, as the ruling

government misused its power of absolute majority. “Jammu and

Kashmir was a full-fledged state, which was degraded to union

territory, and the Congress party is totally against this. We

demanded resumption of democratic process in J&K and the

statehood status with dignity,” he said.

Ramesh further added that BJP revoked Article 370, “but in our

country, our constitution has provision of Article 371 in many

state including Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Himachal

Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim, Some areas of states like Assam and

Karnataka, with special provisions.”

He said that “our country’s constitution is so diverse that it

provides special provisions within the state but in the case of

Jammu and Kashmir, it was abruptly revoked undemocratically.”

On the restoration of Article 370, he said, “You are talking about

Article 370 and I am talking about Article 371. Under Article 371,

many states of our country and many areas of our country are

given special provisions.”

He said this in reply to a question about Farooq Abdullah and

Mehbooba Mufti’s demand for the restoration of Article 370.

Furthermore, he said in states like Nagaland, Article 371 states

that no act of Parliament would apply to the state of Nagaland in

matters relating to religious or social practices of Nagas, Naga

customary law and procedure, and ownership and transfer of

land and its resources.

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is against economic inequality,

social polarisation and political dictatorship.

On Indo-Pak talks, Ramesh said “Everybody wants to have

peaceful dialogue with Pakistan but only on a condition that they

should stop terrorism. Talks and terrorism cannot go together.”

Ramesh also said the Congress party has invited 23 Heads of

national political parties to join Rahul Gandhi at National Flag

hoisting ceremony in Srinagar when the yatra culminates at Lal

Chowk on January 29-30.

He said Bharat Jodo Yatra is launched with a motive to highlight

increasing economic inequality, social polarisation and political

dictatorship in India due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s

policies.

On Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad Party, Ramesh said,

‘Azad is 100 percent B team of BJP. His party is almost finished

before taking off. The ‘ranneeti’ of Modi-Shah has failed in

Jammu and Kashmir.”

On difference of ideologies of BJP and Congress, he termed it as

‘clash of ideologies’ stating, “Congress is not only a voting

machine but gave constitution and modern India while contrary to

that, BJP took the nation completely on a different path.”

He further revealed that from January 26 to March 26, Congress

is launching a two-month long ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’.

“During this campaign, Congress will aggressively visit door-to-

door all over the country to inform people on documents ready in

the shape of ‘chargesheet on Modi govt’s failure’ that will be

released tomorrow at Delhi,” Ramesh.

Meanwhile, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief

spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma also thanked Dogra Swabhiman

Sanghathan Party Chief, Choudhary Lal Singh for extending

support to Bharat Jodo Yatra. He criticised the present

government on recent target killings in the valley.

JKPCC President, Vikar Rasool Wani said, “We are thankful to

people for giving a grand reception to our leader at Lakhanpur.

The Yatra will reach Jammu on January 23 and next day will start

March from Nagrota.”

Thereafter, 12-km ‘padyatra’ will begin from Udhampur followed

by night stay at Ramban and after covering few kilometres at

Banihal, the yatra will enter Srinagar.

“Many deputations will be meeting Rahul Gandhi in both the

regions and highlighting the issues of Jammu and Kashmir on

which the BJP government has failed on all fronts,” Wani said.

Congress MP and incharge J&K Affairs Rajni Patil, senior leader

Digvijay Singh and others too were present in the press

conference.

A theme song on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was also released in

regional Dogri language on the occasion.

Earlier in the morning, Rahul Gandhi resumed the yatra from Hatli

Morh in Kathua district that halted at Chadwal village. Tight

security arrangements are made for the yatra while the traffic

department has also issued advisory for the vehicular movement

on the highway.