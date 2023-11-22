AMNS UltraShineunveiled as ISC UltraShine rebranded with a Fresh Identity

Jammu Tawi: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) – a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world's leading steelmakers – has announced a new identity for UltraShine, an established name the pre-painted steel sheet segment.

Previously known as ISC Ultrashine, the product has been rebranded to AM/NS UltraShine following AM/NS India's recent acquisition of Indian Steel Corporation (ISC), a steel processing company with operations spanning cold-rolled, galvanised, and colour-coated steel products.

The addition of Ultrashine to AM/NS India's coated product portfolio reaffirms the company's commitment to providing high-value steel products for steel consumers across a range of industries. Ultrashine has been a trusted name for more than 12 years.

AM/NS Ultrashine is available in a wide range of colours and will benefit from AM/NS India technologies to shield the steel sheets from corrosion, ensuring reliability in tough conditions. AM/NS Ultrashine can withstand wind speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour, making it the most suitable choice for roofing, cladding, and construction projects.

RANJAN DHAR, Chief Marketing Officer, Arcelormittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS INDIA) said: “AM/NS UltraShine offers the highest quality, ensuring that our customers, old and new, benefit from a reliable and superior product that stands as a symbol of excellence in the steel industry. The addition of this flagship product to our coated product portfolio is part of our strategy to continually strengthen the breadth of AM/NS India's offer.”