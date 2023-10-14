Amidst Anti-Israel protests in Budgam; Friday congregational disallowed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 13: Amid anti-Israel protests in parts of Budgam, authorities disallowed Friday congregational prayers at the historical Jamia masjid here.

The managing body of the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar- said that not only prayers were disallowed, but the Chief Cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was also put under house arrest. Mirwiaz was recently released after four years of house detention.

While there was no official word on the closure of the mosque, sources said the disallowing of prayers at Jamia and putting Mirwaiz under house arrest was done due to the fear of anti-Israel and pro-Palestine protests.

A large number of Policemen and central armed police force personnel were deployed in strength around the mosque in the old city and sensitive areas to thwart protests amid war in Gaza.

The managing body of Jamia Masjid said the authorities closed all the doors of the central mosque in the morning and informed them that Friday prayers will not be offered today. The managing body condemned the government action.

Reports from Budgam district of central Kashmir said that anti-Israel and pro-Palestine protests were held in several areas after the congregational Friday prayers concluded. The protests remained peaceful, sources said.