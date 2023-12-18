Amid no relief from heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, government declares holiday to ensure people’s safety

Chennai, Dec 18 : Extremely heavy rain continued in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, as Palayamkottai recorded 26 cm and Kanyakumari recorded 17 cm of rain.



Meanwhile, flood-affected people in Tirunelveli district moved to a shelter camp. People could be seen lining up for ration outside the shelter home.

In Thoothkudi district, Srivaikuntam taluka received 525 mm of rain on Sunday with no relief predicted by the weather department. Moreover, Tiruchender, Sathankulam, Kayathar and Ottapidram are also expected to get extremely heavy rain.

Though there were no reports of house damage, cattle losses were reported due to the heavy downpour in Thoothkudi.

Also, Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli received 260 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Sunday.



The state government declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, private institutes, banks and financial institutes in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts on Monday.

Rain continued on Sunday night in Thoothukudi district, and 40 lakes in Kovilpatti area have reached their full capacity. According to IMD predictions, heavy rain is expected to occur at a few places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.



According to IMD predictions, heavy rain is likely to lash places of Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts on Monday.



On December 19, heavy rain is likely to occur at a couple of places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts, and thunderstorm and lightning are also likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, according to IMD predictions.



Kovilpatti, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Kalugumalai, Kayathar, Kadambur, Vembar, Surangudi and other areas of Thoothukudi district have seen continuous rain since Sunday morning.



Due to the heavy rain, the rivers and lakes around Kovilpatti have reached their full capacity and the water is overflowing from the lakes.



Sandbags and JCB machines have been used to stop the water from flowing out of the river in the Koosalipatti and Inam Maniyachi areas, following heavy rain.

“Forty lakes in Kovilpatti panchayat are full. Two lakes were damaged and we repaired them. We are continuously monitoring other lakes too. If there is a breach in the lake, we are ready to fix it immediately,” said Rajesh, District Development Officer, Thoothukkudi.



The state government has taken precautionary measures to ensure people's safety.



Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said various precautionary measures had been taken by the government; in particular, ministers and two IAS officers had been appointed separately for the above districts and they are monitoring the work to be carried out.

“As a precautionary measure, 250 personnel of the State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts. A few more members of the State Disaster Response Force will arrive in Tenkasi district on Monday. Even I will be visiting the flood-affected areas,” said Ramachandran.



Similarly, 19 camps in Tirunelveli, four in Kanyakumari, two in Thoothukudi and one camp in Tenkasi district have been set up to accommodate the public during calamities.



“The chief minister has advised us (the minister and IAS officers) to be on the spot and take necessary measures,” said the minister.



In Tirunelveli district, flood-affected people have been brought to the Thachanallur relief camp and provided with food and other essentials by the district administration.

Besides, Tuticorin and Tenkasi districts are also witnessing heavy rain, leading to disruptions in normal life. The Meteorological Department has also warned of cyclonic winds over the eastern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and the Gulf of Mannar.