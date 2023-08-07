Amid moist eyes, martyred soldier laid to rest with full military honors

Bandipora (J&K), Aug 6: With moist eyes Army soldier Waseem Ahmad Bhat who lost his life in the line of duty in an encounter with militants was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard with full military honor in Jammu Kashmir Bandipora district.

31-year-old Waseem, hailing from Dachigam area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district lost his life alongwith two other soldiers while fighting with militants in the woods of Halan in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday.

The mortal remains of Waseen were taken to his native village Dachigam Bandipora from the military base hospital Srinagar on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of locals, along with top officials from the Army, Police and CRPF gathered at Middle School Dachigam to pay their last respects and witness the burial conducted with full religious and military honors.

Waseem left behind his wife, whom he had married in November 2021 who, according to relatives, is six months pregnant. In the family there are his parents, younger brother and two married sisters.

Women of the area were seen wailing on the untimely death of this young soldier, who also happened to be a gifted football player. He had also represented a local “Iqra Football Club” in his Dachigam area for a long time.

Amid the tragic loss of the soldier, Bandipora Police has expressed its solidarity with the bereaved family.

“Bandipora Police stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief, Salute ToTheBrave hearts for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” reads a tweet.