Amazon announces 3rd edition of ‘The Beauty Sale’ from 24 to 26 Nov

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Beauty enthusiasts, brace yourselves for the much-anticipated beauty shopping extravaganza of the year – Amazon'sThe Beauty Sale on Amazon Beauty from 24th – 26th November 2023, powered by Maybelline, in association with L'Oréal Professional. Embrace the impending winter and festive season by enhancing your beauty regimen and enjoy up to 60% off on your favourite beauty products with upto 50% off on luxury beauty. This year, ‘The Beauty Sale' is tailored to meet beauty lovers' diverse needs and preferences. One can choose from an extensive lineup of premium beauty products, trending Gen Z preferred products from K-Beauty to Barbiecore looks, sustainable beauty brands, a diverse range of multi-purpose products, and the latest in beauty devices.

Customers can enjoy irresistible deals and free gift with every luxury beauty purchase, Buy More and Save More offers, exciting 8 PM deals that last till midnight, Saveupto 10% extra with Subscribe and Save, and a whole lot more. The shopping event will also feature exciting new launches in makeup, fragrances, clean beauty, luxury beauty, and more. What's more, customers can also interact with their favourite creators live on the Amazon shopping application through entertaining and educating live sessions that explain product suitability, usage and tips and tricks to not enrich our customer's shopping and product usage experience. Zeba Khan, Director – Beauty, Personal Care & Luxury Beauty, Amazon India, said, “After a great response from our customers for the first two editions of ‘The Beauty Sale', we are excited to unveil the third edition of Amazon's ‘The Beauty Sale' – a one-stop-shop for our valued customers to revel in self-celebration and embrace the joy of beauty and self-care. Over the years, we've observed a heightened awareness among Indian customers regarding both skin and hair health and indulgence, leading to increased investments in premium products. This edition of ‘The Beauty Sale' is designed to elevate the beauty experience, featuring premium skincare, makeup, and luxury products while also ensuring that the customer is equipped to make the best shopping decision via helpful creator content in the form of live sessions, tips and tricks and exciting brand partnerships that cater to every style, skin type, and unique preferences. From beauty essentials to the most loved makeup brands, our curated selection transcends trends, catering to every style, skin type, and unique journey. At Amazon Beauty, we celebrate the distinctive beauty within each of you. Explore a diverse array of products tailored for your convenience and value and join us in honoring the exceptional beauty that makes you unique.”As the season of family gatherings, winter escapades, weddings, and glamorous evenings approaches, seize the opportunity to redefine your look. Amazon Beauty is here to elevate your experience with tempting deals on an extensive selection of both international and locally crafted beauty essentials. Dive into unbeatable offers across skincare, haircare, luxurious beauty products, fragrances, makeup, professional tools, and alluring beauty combinations. Don't let this chance slip away – join us in embracing the most dazzling beauty event of the year!