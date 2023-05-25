Amarnath Yatra: Admin cancels leaves of docs, paramedics from June 19

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, May 24: Ahead of annual Shri Amarnath Yatra, which is starting from July 1, the Directorate Health Jammu have cancelled leaves of doctors and paramedical staff except maternity leave and commuted leave on medical grounds from June 19.

As per the circular issued here on Wednesday, Director Health Services Jammu has directed all concerned officials not to sanction or forward leave applications of doctors and para medical staff.

“In view of Amarnath Yatra 2023, all type of leaves of doctors and para-medical staff except maternity leave and commuted leave on medical grounds, stands cancelled from June 19” the circular read.

It further read that it is impressed upon all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), medical superintendents and Block Medical Officers (BMOs) not to sanction or forward leave applications of doctors and paramedics in view of commencement of Amarnath Yatra.