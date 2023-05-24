Amarnath Yatra 2023 | Leaves Of Doctors, Paramedics Cancelled In Jammu From June 19

JAMMU, May 24 : Directorate of Health Services Jammu has cancelled all leaves of doctors and para-medical staff except maternity leave and commuted leave on medical grounds from June 19 in view of the Amarnath Yatra.





According to a circular, Director Health Services Jammu has directed all concerned officials not to sanction or forward leave applications of doctors and para medical staff.

“In view of Amarnath Yatra 2023, all type of leaves of doctors & para-medical staff except maternity leave & commuted leave on edical grounds, stands cancelled from June 19” reads the circular.

It reads that it is impressed upon all the CMOs, medical superintendents and BMOs not to sanction or forward leave applications of doctors & paramedics in view of commencement of Amarnath Yatra.