Amandeep wreaks havoc as Haryana drubs J&K by 49 runs

Kolkata, Dec 11: Wreaking havoc, promising left-arm spinner Amandeep Kaur spun web around J&K batters to guide Haryana to a resounding 49-run victory in the ongoing Women’s U-23 T20 Trophy at 22 Yards Salt Lake, here today.

Chasing a modest total of 128 runs, J&K openers began well but after their dismissal, the team could manage to score just 79 runs, thus lost the match by a big margin of 49 runs. Wicketkeeper batter Lalita Rai top scored with unbeaten 28 runs off 36 balls, studded with 4 boundaries, while Bawandeep Kaur contributed 16 runs off 21 balls with 3 boundaries. Aditya Aryan (8) and Manya Banotra (7) were the other contributors, while Mariya Noorain remained unconquered at five runs.

Amandeep Kaur was the pick of the bowlers, who took 5 wickets by conceding just 7 runs in her 4 overs, while Tanisha Ohlan and Ritu Devi claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, batting first, Haryana scored a modest total of 128 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Nitika top scored with unconquered 46 runs off 29 balls studded with 8 boundaries, while Deeya Yadav and Triveni Vasistha contributed 25 and 22 runs to the total respectively.

For J&K, Chitra Singh Jamwal bagged 2 wickets by giving away 22 runs in her 4 overs, while Arveen Riyaz, skipper Rudrakshi Chib and Manya Banotra claimed one wicket each.

